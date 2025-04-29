Open Menu

UAJK Organizes Rally Against India’s War Hysteria

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2025 | 06:00 PM

UAJK organizes rally against India’s war hysteria

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) In a powerful show of solidarity with Pakistan’s Armed Forces and against India’s hostile designs, the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) organized a massive rally on Tuesday. The event, held under the slogan "One Voice, One Soul – Pakistan, Pakistan! Labbaik Ya Muhafizeen-e-Watan!", was led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nadeem Haider Bukhari and witnessed the enthusiastic participation of thousands of students, faculty members, administrative officials, and department heads.

According to Media Department of UAJK, the rally was held to denounce India’s war hysteria, water terrorism, and the recent Pahalgam incident being used as a pretext to destabilize the region. Participants carried placards bearing slogans in support of Pakistan and its military, and chanted against Indian violations of peace and the Indus Waters Treaty.

The rally commenced from the Admin Block of Chehla Campus and culminated at the education Block, where Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nadeem Haider Bukhari addressed the gathering. In his speech, Dr. Bukhari condemned India's aggressive posturing and termed its threats to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty a serious violation of international law.

He declared that the armed forces of Pakistan are the defenders of the nation and have the unwavering support of the people.

“The youth of this university are the protectors of Pakistan’s ideological boundaries. They are fully prepared to counter India’s propaganda and aggression on intellectual, academic, and strategic fronts,” the Vice Chancellor said.

Registrar Prof. Dr. Saadat Hanif Dar also addressed the participants, stressing the need for national unity, mutual trust, and public awareness during these critical times. He said India’s fake narratives and media propaganda will be countered with truth, knowledge, and a unified national stance. He lauded the students' participation, calling it a sign of emerging consciousness and leadership among the youth.

Students also shared their sentiments, affirming their readiness to respond to any Indian aggression and expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir. They urged the international community to take serious notice of India’s war-mongering, human rights violations, and water-related hostilities.

Recent Stories

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

4 minutes ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

6 minutes ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

12 minutes ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

24 minutes ago
 Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

40 minutes ago
 Female student dies after falling from first floor ..

Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore

53 minutes ago
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global i ..

PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge

1 hour ago
 Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti- ..

Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..

1 hour ago
 Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on ..

Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers

1 hour ago
 Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

4 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

4 hours ago

Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan