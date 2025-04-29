UAJK organizes rally against India’s war hysteria

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) In a powerful show of solidarity with Pakistan’s Armed Forces and against India’s hostile designs, the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) organized a massive rally on Tuesday. The event, held under the slogan "One Voice, One Soul – Pakistan, Pakistan! Labbaik Ya Muhafizeen-e-Watan!", was led by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nadeem Haider Bukhari and witnessed the enthusiastic participation of thousands of students, faculty members, administrative officials, and department heads.

According to Media Department of UAJK, the rally was held to denounce India’s war hysteria, water terrorism, and the recent Pahalgam incident being used as a pretext to destabilize the region. Participants carried placards bearing slogans in support of Pakistan and its military, and chanted against Indian violations of peace and the Indus Waters Treaty.

The rally commenced from the Admin Block of Chehla Campus and culminated at the education Block, where Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nadeem Haider Bukhari addressed the gathering. In his speech, Dr. Bukhari condemned India's aggressive posturing and termed its threats to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty a serious violation of international law.

He declared that the armed forces of Pakistan are the defenders of the nation and have the unwavering support of the people.

“The youth of this university are the protectors of Pakistan’s ideological boundaries. They are fully prepared to counter India’s propaganda and aggression on intellectual, academic, and strategic fronts,” the Vice Chancellor said.

Registrar Prof. Dr. Saadat Hanif Dar also addressed the participants, stressing the need for national unity, mutual trust, and public awareness during these critical times. He said India’s fake narratives and media propaganda will be countered with truth, knowledge, and a unified national stance. He lauded the students' participation, calling it a sign of emerging consciousness and leadership among the youth.

Students also shared their sentiments, affirming their readiness to respond to any Indian aggression and expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir. They urged the international community to take serious notice of India’s war-mongering, human rights violations, and water-related hostilities.