UAJK organizes seminar on negative impacts of social media and preventive measures

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) organized a thought-provoking seminar on "Negative Impacts of Social Media and Preventive Measures" at its City Campus. Jointly hosted by the Department of Allied Health Sciences and the Department of Law, the event brought together students, faculty members, and experts to explore the profound effects of social media on individuals and society.

The seminar featured Brigadier Waqar Najeeb as the chief guest, while Dr. Mubashar Naqvi, Public Relations Officer, UAJK, delivered the keynote address.

Addressing the audience, Brigadier Waqar Najeeb advocated for the promotion of positivity and constructive engagement on digital platforms. He emphasized that social media should be leveraged as a tool for spreading optimism, ethical discourse, and social harmony, rather than becoming a source of negativity, division, and misinformation. He encouraged students to become responsible digital citizens, using their online presence to uplift society, share knowledge, and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Dr. Mubashar Naqvi provided a comprehensive analysis of the adverse effects of social media, highlighting concerns such as misinformation, privacy breaches, digital addiction, and mental health challenges.

He underscored the importance of digital literacy and urged students to practice responsible social media engagement, emphasizing the need to critically evaluate online content before consuming or sharing it.

The session was also attended by the Dean of, Faculty of Health and Allied Sciences, Dr. Kashif, along with faculty members from the Departments of Health Sciences and Law. The discussion sparked active participation from students, who raised pertinent questions about balancing social media usage, combating online negativity, and utilizing digital platforms for positive societal impact.

The event concluded with a ceremonial presentation of honorary shields to the chief guest and guest speaker as well as certificates to organizers in recognition of their valuable contributions. The organizers expressed their appreciation for the enthusiastic participation of students and faculty, highlighting the significance of such discussions in today’s digitally driven world.