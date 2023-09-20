UAJK organizes session on Chevening Scholarship

The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) on Wednesday organized an enlightening session on the prestigious Chevening Scholarship Program

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) on Wednesday organized an enlightening session on the prestigious Chevening Scholarship Program.

This engaging event took place in the University's Video Conference Room, at the city campus on Wednesday and provided a unique opportunity for students and faculty to gain insights into this globally acclaimed scholarship initiative.

The event, orchestrated by the UAJK in collaboration with the British High Commission Islamabad, featured a comprehensive presentation by Tom Hyde, Deputy Head of the Communication Department at the British High Commission.

Hyde delved into the historical significance and far-reaching impact of the Scholarships Program, shedding light on its noble objectives.

Additionally, Shahla Qayyum, Head of the Chevening Scholarships Program for Pakistan, provided invaluable guidance on the application process, eligibility criteria, and the qualities that Chevening seeks in its scholars. Her insights particularly benefited students eager to embark on this transformative educational journey.

The session was conducted and expertly facilitated by Mubashar Naqvi, Public Relations Officer of the UAJK.

Naqvi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the officials of the British High Commission for their visit, which served to enlighten both students and faculty about the remarkable opportunities presented by the Chevening Scholarship Program.

Prior to the session, the British High Commission delegation engaged in a productive meeting with the University's management.

The meeting included discussions with key University officials, including the Registrar, Meritorious Prof. Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Qureshi; Dean of Faculty of Engineering, Prof. Dr. Saadat Hanif Dar; Dean of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Abdul Qadir Khan; and Associate Dean Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, Dr. Bashir ur Rehman Kanth.

During this interaction, the University management provided an overview of UAJK's educational programs and activities, emphasizing the institution's commitment to academic excellence and its dedication to fostering international collaborations.

On their arrival, the delegation was received with a warm welcome by the varsity administration.

The UAJK extends its sincere appreciation to the British High Commission Islamabad for their visit, which has undoubtedly paved the way for our students and faculty to explore and embrace the transformative opportunities the Chevening Scholarship Program offers.

It is worth mentioning here that Chevening Scholarships, generously funded by the UK government, are designed to identify and support exceptional emerging leaders from around the world. These scholars are afforded the privilege of pursuing a one-year master's degree at any esteemed university in the United Kingdom.

The program not only promotes academic excellence but also encourages the development of influential leaders, influence rs, and decision-makers who can contribute to the global community. Furthermore, it allows recipients to immerse themselves in UK culture and establish lasting connections with the United Kingdom.