UAJK provides direct link to VC for complaints from students, parents, public

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) In a major step toward fostering transparent governance and enhancing institutional responsiveness, the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) has established dedicated Complaint Cells across all its campuses.

Acting on the special directions of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Nadeem Haider Bukhari, the initiative also includes the formation of a Central Secretariat at the Vice Chancellor’s Office, City Campus Muzaffarabad.

This proactive measure is designed to ensure the timely resolution of concerns raised not only by students, faculty, and staff but also by members of the external public—including parents and guardians of students, alumni, and the general public. By creating this open and accessible channel of communication, UAJK is reinforcing its commitment to a culture of transparency, accountability, and service.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Nadeem Haider Bukhari emphasized that the university’s governance model is rooted in inclusivity and responsiveness. “With this initiative, we aim to provide a safe and reliable platform where every stakeholder—whether internal or external—can voice their concerns with confidence,” he stated.

Individuals can now directly submit their complaints or suggestions to the Vice Chancellor via email at [email protected]. In addition to digital communication, handwritten applications are also welcomed. Each submission must include essential particulars such as the complainant’s name, CNIC number, and contact information. While original details are required for verification, the identity of the complainant will be kept strictly confidential to ensure a fearless reporting environment.

For added convenience, complaint boxes have been installed at the VC Office, City Campus, and all other UAJK campuses. These boxes are easily accessible to students, employees, parents, and members of the public wishing to share their feedback or raise any issues.

This initiative marks another milestone in UAJK’s ongoing efforts to promote academic excellence, student well-being, and a supportive, collaborative environment for all. The university administration encourages the responsible use of this complaint mechanism as a vital tool for institutional growth and continuous improvement.