UAJK Provides Direct Link To VC For Complaints From Students, Parents, Public
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2025 | 12:20 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) In a major step toward fostering transparent governance and enhancing institutional responsiveness, the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) has established dedicated Complaint Cells across all its campuses.
Acting on the special directions of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Nadeem Haider Bukhari, the initiative also includes the formation of a Central Secretariat at the Vice Chancellor’s Office, City Campus Muzaffarabad.
This proactive measure is designed to ensure the timely resolution of concerns raised not only by students, faculty, and staff but also by members of the external public—including parents and guardians of students, alumni, and the general public. By creating this open and accessible channel of communication, UAJK is reinforcing its commitment to a culture of transparency, accountability, and service.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Nadeem Haider Bukhari emphasized that the university’s governance model is rooted in inclusivity and responsiveness. “With this initiative, we aim to provide a safe and reliable platform where every stakeholder—whether internal or external—can voice their concerns with confidence,” he stated.
Individuals can now directly submit their complaints or suggestions to the Vice Chancellor via email at [email protected]. In addition to digital communication, handwritten applications are also welcomed. Each submission must include essential particulars such as the complainant’s name, CNIC number, and contact information. While original details are required for verification, the identity of the complainant will be kept strictly confidential to ensure a fearless reporting environment.
For added convenience, complaint boxes have been installed at the VC Office, City Campus, and all other UAJK campuses. These boxes are easily accessible to students, employees, parents, and members of the public wishing to share their feedback or raise any issues.
This initiative marks another milestone in UAJK’s ongoing efforts to promote academic excellence, student well-being, and a supportive, collaborative environment for all. The university administration encourages the responsible use of this complaint mechanism as a vital tool for institutional growth and continuous improvement.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2025
UAE participates in meeting of Council of Arab Ministers on meteorology & climat ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration ceremony of teamLab Phenomen ..
'EKTIFA' signs MoU with Alpha Aviation Services for distribution of its products ..
Saud bin Saqr receives Prince Philippos, Princess Nina of Greece
KU Syndicate approves allocating one acre of land to SHEC
Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points
Formation of National Minorities Commission in final stages: Federal Minister fo ..
Governor Kundi praises Forces after operation against militants in DI Khan
Condolence reference for Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Lakho held
World economy likely to avoid recession despite tariffs: IMF chief
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UAJK provides direct link to VC for complaints from students, parents, public1 minute ago
-
PFA disposes of 10,000 litres contaminated milk1 minute ago
-
Bodies of eight slain Pakistani nationals repatriated from Iran1 minute ago
-
ADC urges all stakeholders to work in coordination to make polio drives successful11 minutes ago
-
Three-day anti-polio drive launched in Multan division11 minutes ago
-
Amb. Munir Akram calls on DPM Ishaq Dar11 minutes ago
-
PM lauds Punjab govt's Rs15 bln package to support 555,000 wheat farmers21 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 98,200 cusecs water21 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to advance Pakistan’s technology, education, and healthcare sectors31 minutes ago
-
Artificial Intelligence in media discussed at MPC2 hours ago
-
Fight against terrorism to continue; enemies afraid of country's economic successes: PM2 hours ago
-
Hailstorm, thunderstorm, rain expected in KPK in next 48 hours12 hours ago