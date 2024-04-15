UAJK Receives Academic Infrastructure With Cutting-edge Equipment Valued Rs.4 Billion
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2024 | 06:40 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) is on the path of a new era of academic excellence with the arrival of cutting-edge educational equipment, generously funded by the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD).
This transformative project, valued at over four billion rupees, aiming to enhance various teaching departments at the King Abdullah Campus of the varsity.
The project encompasses the provision of cutting-edge resources for science laboratories, information, and communication technologies, textile-related machinery, as well as equipment for art and design, biotechnology, and several other disciplines. under the mentorship and guidance of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, all credit goes to him who took varsity at new heights by promoting modern , skilful and quality education and research in UAJK, since his appointment in 2017, this initiative marks a significant step forward for the university.
Prof. Dr. Abbasi's efforts culminated in a historic agreement signed on July 28, 2022, under the auspices of Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan. The generous support from the Saudi government underscores a shared commitment to advancing education and fostering academic excellence in the region.
Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi expressed his gratitude, stating, "This investment is not only a testament to our enduring partnership with Saudi Arabia but also a significant milestone in our journey towards providing world-class education to our students."
Resident Director of the King Abdullah Campus, Prof. Dr. Ayaz Arif, emphasized the transformative impact of the new equipment on research opportunities and academic diversity. "With this support, our students will have access to resources previously only available in developed countries, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for growth and innovation," remarked Prof. Dr. Ayaz Arif.
Besides, it is worth mentioning that the delivery of this state-of-the-art equipment, being imported from the USA, UK, Germany, and other countries, will continue until August this year. This continued influx of cutting-edge resources will further bolster the academic infrastructure of UAJK.
King Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz Campus of UAJK stands as a symbol of the longstanding political, economic, and academic cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to the development of human resources and the advancement of education in the region.
