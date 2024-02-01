Open Menu

UAJK Seminar Calls Youth To Amplify Kashmir’s Voice

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM

UAJK Seminar calls youth to amplify Kashmir’s voice

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Department of International Relations at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), in collaboration with the Institute of Multi-Track Dialogue, Development, and Diplomatic Studies, successfully conducted an enlightening seminar titled "Debunking India’s Occupation Annexation, And Settler Colonization at the education Hall, Chella Campus on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, as a Chief Guest, addressed the seminar, underscoring the university's unwavering commitment to fostering awareness about the ongoing indigenous Kashmir liberation movement on Kashmir Solidarity Day. Prof. Dr. Abbasi emphasized the core values of steadfastness, commitment, and a strong ideological foundation in any movement, highlighting the pivotal role that youth play in ensuring its success. As Vice-Chancellor, he expressed his dedication to educating the youth about their crucial role and connection to the Kashmir liberation movement.

Distinguished speakers, including former Secretary (R) Zahid Hussain Abbasi, Senior Additional Secretary of Education Syed Saleem Hussain Gardezi, Dean of Social Sciences and Humanities Prof. Dr. Abdul Qadir, Director of IDDDS Dr. Waleed Rasool, and Coordinator of the Department of International Relations Dr. Mehmood Hussain, engaged in a comprehensive exploration of political, diplomatic, legal, and other dimensions of the liberation movement. They urged the youth to harness the power of digital gadgets as formidable tools to draw attention to the plight of the brethren people in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The seminar served as a vital platform, addressing multifaceted aspects of the Kashmir issue, fostering informed discourse, and advocating for the use of modern communication tools to amplify the voices of those affected. The event solidified UAJK's commitment to empowering the youth and contributing to the ongoing dialogue surrounding the Kashmir liberation movement

Related Topics

India Education Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Event

Recent Stories

India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakis ..

India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakistan: FO

2 hours ago
 ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday f ..

ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections

3 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England o ..

Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4

3 hours ago
 PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

3 hours ago
 Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict ..

Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi

4 hours ago
 ECP to review law and order situation in two provi ..

ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today

4 hours ago
Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakista ..

Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

8 hours ago
 First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khur ..

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest

17 hours ago
 EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

17 hours ago
 Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan