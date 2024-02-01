UAJK Seminar calls youth to amplify Kashmir’s voice

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Department of International Relations at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), in collaboration with the Institute of Multi-Track Dialogue, Development, and Diplomatic Studies, successfully conducted an enlightening seminar titled "Debunking India’s Occupation Annexation, And Settler Colonization at the education Hall, Chella Campus on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, as a Chief Guest, addressed the seminar, underscoring the university's unwavering commitment to fostering awareness about the ongoing indigenous Kashmir liberation movement on Kashmir Solidarity Day. Prof. Dr. Abbasi emphasized the core values of steadfastness, commitment, and a strong ideological foundation in any movement, highlighting the pivotal role that youth play in ensuring its success. As Vice-Chancellor, he expressed his dedication to educating the youth about their crucial role and connection to the Kashmir liberation movement.

Distinguished speakers, including former Secretary (R) Zahid Hussain Abbasi, Senior Additional Secretary of Education Syed Saleem Hussain Gardezi, Dean of Social Sciences and Humanities Prof. Dr. Abdul Qadir, Director of IDDDS Dr. Waleed Rasool, and Coordinator of the Department of International Relations Dr. Mehmood Hussain, engaged in a comprehensive exploration of political, diplomatic, legal, and other dimensions of the liberation movement. They urged the youth to harness the power of digital gadgets as formidable tools to draw attention to the plight of the brethren people in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The seminar served as a vital platform, addressing multifaceted aspects of the Kashmir issue, fostering informed discourse, and advocating for the use of modern communication tools to amplify the voices of those affected. The event solidified UAJK's commitment to empowering the youth and contributing to the ongoing dialogue surrounding the Kashmir liberation movement