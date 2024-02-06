UAJK seminar underscores significance of Kashmir Solidarity Day

The speakers at a seminar held in commemoration of Kashmir Solidarity Day at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) have passionately underscored the profound significance of February 5 as a beacon of hope for the oppressed Kashmiris enduring the harsh realities of Indian oppression across the Line of Control

MUZZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The speakers at a seminar held in commemoration of Kashmir Solidarity Day at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) have passionately underscored the profound significance of February 5 as a beacon of hope for the oppressed Kashmiris enduring the harsh realities of Indian oppression across the Line of Control.

Addressing the grand seminar titled "The Importance of Solidarity Day in the Current Context of Kashmir Freedom Movement" on Tuesday, they reaffirmed unwavering support for the Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination, echoing the sentiments of solidarity from the governments of Pakistan and AJK, alongside the resolute backing of the Pakistani populace and just nations worldwide, a news release said.

Former Chief Justice, Justice (R) Syed Manzoor Hussain Gillani, alongside esteemed dignitaries including Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, and Chief Jamaat-e-Islami Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq, Additional Chief Secretary, GoAJK, Ms. Mudhat Shahzad, Executive Director of the Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) AJK, Dr. Asma Shakir Khawaja, Additional Registrar Sardar Zaffar Iqbal were among the prominent voices lauding the relentless spirit of Kashmiris in their pursuit of freedom from the shackles of occupation.

Justice Syed Manzoor Hussain Gilani emphasized the enduring nature of the Kashmir Freedom Movement, drawing parallels to global freedom struggles while highlighting the continued resonance of Solidarity Day.

He commended the courage and resilience of Kashmiris in the face of coercive Indian tactics, urging concerted efforts to amplify their voices through modern strategies and education.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi underscored the historical context of Kashmir's struggle, emphasizing the indomitable spirit of its people and the imperative of nurturing the flame of freedom through engagement and awareness.

He proposed collaborative efforts to empower youth in advocating for Kashmir's just cause, offering the university's platform for dialogue and action.

Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Chief AJK and GB, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed reiterated the message of solidarity, urging sustained support for Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

Additional Chief Secretary, Mudhat Shahzad, drawing from personal experience, highlighted the intimate ties between Kashmir and Pakistan, emphasizing the shared identity and responsibility.

Dr. Asma Shakir Khawaja condemned the ongoing atrocities in Indian-occupied Kashmir, calling for a unified pledge to amplify the voices of the oppressed through social media and advocacy.

The seminar concluded with a documentary presentation on Occupied Kashmir, garnering appreciation from attendees comprising principal officers, deans, faculty, and students.