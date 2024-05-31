UAJK Staff Associations sound alarm over reduced HEC budget

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Presidents of the Academic and Administrative Staff Associations of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), Dr. Nazneen Habib and Israr Saeed Qadri, have expressed profound concern over the Federal government's recent budget cuts to the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

In their joint statement, they said that the Ministry of Finance recently announced a significant reduction in the HEC budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, slashing it from 59 billion PKR to 25 billion PKR. “This reduction is alarming, given the HEC's pivotal role in supporting higher education institutions across the country” Dr. Habib asserted, said a press release.

Israr Qadri added that the HEC had earlier informed the federal government that a budget of 160 billion PKR is essential to sustain the operations of the 126 universities it oversees.

Both the leaders highlighted that this budget cut is both surprising and regrettable. They emphasized that universities will face severe financial crises due to these reductions.

"The Higher Education Commission is instrumental in promoting higher education in Pakistan. A robust HEC is crucial for the development of our universities," they stated.

Dr. Nazneen Habib and Israr Saeed Qadri said that if the HEC's budget is reduced, many students from underprivileged backgrounds will miss out on opportunities for higher education.

They added that the impact of this budget cut on already struggling universities is expected to be devastating as many institutions are already grappling with inadequate funding, which affects their ability to maintain infrastructure, pay faculty salaries, and support research initiatives.

“With the new budget constraints, universities may be forced to reduce academic programs, halt development projects, and limit student services. This will not only hinder the growth of higher education but also compromise the quality of education provided”, they feared.

Dr. Nazneen Habib and Israr Saeed Qadri stressed that financial instability could lead to increased tuition fees, making higher education inaccessible to many. Additionally, faculty members might face delays in salary payments, leading to a potential exodus of qualified educators to more stable opportunities, further weakening the academic environment.

The Presidents also urged the President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, and former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif to intervene and address this critical issue. They called on the federal government to reconsider the budget allocation for the HEC to ensure the continued growth and development of higher education in Pakistan.