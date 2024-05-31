Open Menu

UAJK Staff Demand Increase In Budget Allocation For Varsities

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 05:40 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The academics on Friday called on the Federal government to reconsider the budget allocation to ensure the continued growth and development of higher education.

Presidents of the Academic and Administrative Staff Associations of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), Dr. Nazneen Habib and Israr Saeed Qadri, expressed concern over the recent budget cuts in the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

In their joint statement, they said universities could face severe financial crises due to these reductions.

Dr. Nazneen Habib and Israr Saeed Qadri feared that many students from underprivileged backgrounds would miss out on opportunities for higher education.

They added that with new budget constraints, universities might be forced to reduce academic programs, halt development projects, and limit student services.

Dr. Nazneen Habib and Israr Saeed Qadri stressed that financial instability could lead to increased tuition fees, making higher education inaccessible to many.

Additionally, faculty members might face delays in salary payments, leading to a potential exodus of qualified educators to more stable opportunities, thus further weakening the academic environment.

