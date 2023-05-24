UrduPoint.com

UAJK Syndicate Approves Selection Board's Recommendations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2023 | 09:14 PM

A meeting of the Syndicate Committee of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) was held on Wednesday with President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry in the chair

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :A meeting of the Syndicate Committee of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) was held on Wednesday with President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry in the chair.

The 52nd Syndicate Committee meeting reviewed the financial and administrative matters of the university and discussed issues pertaining to its selection board.

The meeting also approved the recommendations put forth by the Selection Board.

Speaking on the occasion, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Chancellor of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Universities Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that all resources should be used to improve the quality of education at UAJK.

He also assured his full cooperation in that regard.

Besides Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, Higher Education Commission representative Prof. Dr Mahmoodul Hasan Butt, Secretary of Higher Education Khalid Mahmood Mirza, Presidential Affairs Secretary Dr Syed Asif Hussain, and former secretary to government Sardar Muhammad Nawaz Khan were also present.

