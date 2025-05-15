Open Menu

UAJK To Celebrate Operation Bunyan Un Marsoos & Military Bravery

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 06:40 PM

UAJK to celebrate operation Bunyan un Marsoos & military bravery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) will hold a special solidarity ceremony on Friday, May 16, 2025, at the City Campus to express unwavering support for the Armed Forces of Pakistan and to condemn the recent cowardly aggression by India against Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

According to a statement issued by the University’s spokesperson, the event will pay glowing tribute to the courage, resilience, and valor of the Pakistan Armed Forces in responding to India’s unprovoked hostilities. The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Nadeem Haider Bukhari, will deliver a keynote address on the occasion, highlighting the historic significance of Operation Bunyanun Marsoos, Pakistan’s decisive and powerful response to India’s aggression.

The university community, including principal officers, deans, faculty members, heads of departments, administrative staff, students, and distinguished guests from across Muzaffarabad—including faculty and students of Government Boys Postgraduate College, Government Fatima Jinnah Postgraduate College, Scholars College, and various other affiliated educational institutions will participate in the event.

Participants will collectively commend the unmatched bravery of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending the sovereignty and dignity of the nation. They will also reaffirm their solidarity with the military, acknowledging that the recent operations have elevated the morale of the entire nation and demonstrated Pakistan’s capability to respond firmly to any external threat.

The spokesperson further stated that India attempted to use the Pahalgam incident as a pretext to impose war on Pakistan. However, the valiant leadership of the Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir turned the tables on the aggressor with a robust and resolute military response that will be remembered as a golden chapter in the country’s history.

Through this gathering, the UAJK aims to send a clear and united message: the people of Azad Kashmir stand shoulder to shoulder with their Armed Forces and will never waver in defending their land, identity, and freedom against any form of tyranny or aggression.

