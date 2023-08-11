The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) is all set to observe Pakistan's 76th Independence Day through a series of dynamic and patriotic initiatives

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) is all set to observe Pakistan's 76th Independence Day through a series of dynamic and patriotic initiatives.

In an official statement issued by the University's Public Relations Department here Friday, it was announced that the scheduled holiday on August 14 will be waived to facilitate a comprehensive lineup of events, including flag hoisting ceremonies, freedom walks, seminars and conferences.

Under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, a meeting was convened to finalize the arrangements, underscoring the paramount importance of celebrating Pakistan's Independence Day with unwavering enthusiasm. The meeting was attended by Registrar Prof. Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, Director of Student Affairs Dr. Imtiaz Awan, Public Relations Officer Mubashar Naqvi, and Deputy Director of Student Affairs Dr. Adnan Altaf.

The planned activities for the day include a central flag hoisting ceremony, a freedom walk and a seminar to be held at the education Hall, Chehlla Campus Muzaffarbad. The event will see participation from the Vice-Chancellor, administrative personnel, faculty members, staff, and a substantial representation of students.

Following the flag hoisting ceremony, a significant freedom walk will commence from the Administration Block at Chehlla Campus and will culminate at the Education Hall.

The seminar at the Education Hall will feature esteemed guests, including former Chief Justice, Justice (Retd.) Syed Manzoor-ul-Hassan Gillani, Director of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Commission, Dr. Raja Sajjad Latif, and other dignitaries.

Addressing on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi reiterated his commitment to commemorating Pakistan's Independence Day in accordance with the directives of the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized the importance of honoring the sacrifices made during the struggle for Pakistan's inception and called upon all to embrace the indomitable spirit of the national heroes who were instrumental in the Pakistan Movement.

"In today's context, it is imperative for both our students and ourselves to embody the true essence of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's teachings," Prof. Dr. Abbasi said. He underscored the profound value of freedom, emphasizing that the gratitude expressed for the blessings of an independent nation will always fall short. He stressed to every citizen to reflect upon the resolute struggle for freedom being undertaken by our Kashmiri brethren, who persistently strive for liberation under Indian occupation and facing draconian laws.

As the Independence Day festivities are approaching, Prof. Dr. Kaleem Abbasi encouraged the university's faculty, administrative staff, and students to actively participate in the scheduled programs.