UAJK To Host Conference On AJK's Economical Potential
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 02:30 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The Kashmir Institute of Economics at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) is gearing up to host a two-day conference titled "Economy of Azad Jammu and Kashmir: Unlocking the Potential."
In collaboration with the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), the event is scheduled to take place on May 9th and 10th, 2024, at the picturesque King Abdullah Campus, UAJK.
The conference will feature sessions covering a range of subthemes, including Tourism and Development, Skills Development and education in AJK, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Promoting Entrepreneurship and SMEs, Infrastructure Development for Industrialization, and Economic Reforms and Development, said a news release issued here Monday.
Distinguished speakers, including policymakers, researchers, academicians, representatives from the Chamber of Commerce, media persons, and students, will share insights and actionable strategies during the event.
"Despite the abundant resources and strategic location of AJK, infrastructural constraints and governance challenges have hindered its economic progress," remarked Prof. Dr. Samina Sabir, Director of the Kashmir Institute of Economics.
She expressed optimism that the upcoming conference would serve as a platform to engage stakeholders from diverse backgrounds in meaningful discussions on unlocking AJK's economic potential.
Recent Stories
Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to present and preserve the country’s ..
Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high priority economic opportunity: Ibra ..
Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024
Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman to Climb 11 of the 14 Highest M ..
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Power shutdown notice9 minutes ago
-
Protection of property, life of masses top priority: DPO9 minutes ago
-
Christian students fellowship organises Peace Sports Gala19 minutes ago
-
132 shops sealed, 38 booked over decanting19 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police nab thief, recovered stolen goods28 minutes ago
-
SSP held open court, addresses public complaints29 minutes ago
-
CM meets New York police officers to share experiences, explore ways to train provincial police in N ..29 minutes ago
-
Ministers for Interior, Aviation visit Sialkot Airport49 minutes ago
-
Pak-Saudi brotherly relations based on mutual respect: Tahir Ashrafi1 hour ago
-
Six arrested over de-sealing boilers1 hour ago
-
Govt. committed to ending red tape: Dr. Musadiq Malik1 hour ago
-
Mandokhail takes oath as governor Balochistan1 hour ago