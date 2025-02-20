UAJK To Mark International Mother Languages Day On Friday
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) is set to mark International Mother Language Day on Friday, February 21, 2025, with a series of colorful events at Chella Campus.
These activities aim to highlight the significance of regional languages spoken across the state, emphasize their role in cultural preservation, and promote linguistic diversity.
According to a press release issued by UAJK’s Public Relations Department, the Institute of Languages will organize an awareness walk at 9:30 AM from the Central library to the Department of education at Chella Campus. The Acting President/Chancellor of UAJK, Chaudhary Latif Akbar, will lead the walk, accompanied by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.
Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, senior administrative officials, faculty members, and a large number of students.
Following the walk, a grand seminar on the preservation and promotion of mother languages will take place at 10:00 AM in the Education Hall, Chella Campus.
The seminar will feature addresses by Acting President Chaudhary Latif Akbar, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, and other distinguished scholars, poets, and linguists. The event will also include cultural performances by students from UAJK and Girls Postgraduate College Muzaffarabad, celebrating the richness of regional languages and traditions.
Additionally, the Department of urdu at UAJK will host a special poetry session as part of the celebrations, featuring prominent poets from across the region.
UAJK invites students, faculty, and the community to actively participate in this meaningful celebration, reaffirming the importance of preserving and promoting the linguistic and cultural heritage of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
