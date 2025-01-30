UAJK to organize conference on SDG road map for AJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), in collaboration with the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Helping Hand for Relief and Development, is set to organize a landmark National Conference on "Revitalizing the AJK SDG-2030 Roadmap: Pathways to Sustainable Development" at the King Abdullah Campus on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

The conference will focus on creating an actionable framework for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. It aims to bridge gaps between academia, government, civil society, and local communities while fostering innovation, research, and collaboration to address regional challenges effectively.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Vice-Chancellor of UAJK, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi stated, “As a leading institution in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the University is committed to contributing towards sustainable development by promoting research-driven solutions and fostering partnerships. This conference reflects our dedication to addressing pressing issues that impact the future of our region.”

He further added, “Our goal is to engage diverse stakeholders and collectively identify pathways to achieve the SDGs.

This conference will serve as a platform to inspire innovation, share knowledge, and empower communities to take ownership of their developmental journey.”

The program will feature keynote speeches by distinguished experts, interactive panel discussions, and capacity-building workshops. Participants will work on establishing SDG-specific working groups, setting baselines, and defining SMART goals (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound) to ensure actionable outcomes.

Dr. Abdul Rauf Janjua, Director ORIC at UAJK, highlighted the importance of collaboration, saying, “The success of sustainable development initiatives depends on collective action. This conference will lay the foundation for lasting partnerships and strategies that address our shared challenges.”

The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir invites researchers, policymakers, development practitioners, and community leaders to participate in this important event and contribute to shaping a sustainable future for the region.