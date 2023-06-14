UrduPoint.com

UAJK To Promote Youth Excellence Through Co-curricular Activities, Vice-Chancellor

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 06:00 PM

UAJK to promote youth excellence through co-curricular activities, Vice-Chancellor

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :In an inspiring event held at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) on Wednesday, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, commended the exceptional potential of AJK's youth and highlighted the importance of providing them with an enabling environment and mentorship to excel both regionally and nationally.

Speaking as the chief guest at the Interdepartmental Bilingual Declamation Contest-2023, organized by the Directorate of Students Affairs, Prof. Dr. Abbasi passionately encouraged the students to embrace such healthy activities with devotion, dedication, and commitment.

The Interdepartmental Bilingual Declamation Contest-2023 showcased the extraordinary oratory skills of students from various departments of the university. The Vice-Chancellor shared his unwavering commitment to enhancing the university's educational infrastructure, fostering an empowering environment, and promoting enriching activities like declamation contests and sports.

A significant announcement was made by the Vice-Chancellor, who revealed plans to host a state-level declamation contest among AJK universities in October or November this year. This grand event will serve as a platform for the talented students to demonstrate their prowess and represent their respective institutions at the regional level.

The newly established state-of-the-art King Abdullah Campus, Chatter Kllas, was also highlighted by Prof. Dr. Abbasi, emphasizing its contribution to delivering top-notch quality education. He urged the students to maximize the advantages offered by this enhanced educational facility.

Prof. Dr. Abbasi expressed his appreciation for the Director of Students Affairs, Dr. Imtiaz Awan, the dedicated members of the UAJK Debating Society, and all the students who participated in the contest. Their collective efforts were acknowledged as the driving force behind the resounding success of the event.

Dr. Imtiaz Awan, the Director of Students Affairs, affirmed his unwavering commitment to continue organizing such extracurricular activities, creating a conducive and enriching learning environment at UAJK. He expressed gratitude to the esteemed judges, including Prof. Ejaz Noumani, Sultan Ali Tahir, Mubashar Imtiaz, and Qasim Bukhari, for their invaluable insights and tips shared with the participants.

The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir's dedication to nurturing talent and promoting academic excellence through events like the Interdepartmental Bilingual Declamation Contest-2023 demonstrates its commitment to empowering the youth and positioning them as leaders in their fields.

Related Topics

Sports Education Azad Jammu And Kashmir October November Event All From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses promoting joint coope ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses promoting joint cooperation with Vietnamese Prime M ..

1 minute ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Vietnamese counterpa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Vietnamese counterpart

1 minute ago
 DEWA, SAP-SE review enhancing digital transformati ..

DEWA, SAP-SE review enhancing digital transformation of utility sector

2 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways ramps up Rome flights from November

Etihad Airways ramps up Rome flights from November

2 minutes ago
 UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eu ..

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty

17 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler briefed on Civil Defence programmes, s ..

Ajman Ruler briefed on Civil Defence programmes, strategies

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.