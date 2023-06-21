UrduPoint.com

UAJK VC Calls For Collective Efforts To Strengthen Nation-building Institutions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2023 | 06:50 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi extended an invitation to the university community, members of civil society, and the trader's fraternity, urging them to join hands and collectively contribute to the strengthening of important national institutions such as the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK).

Addressing the annual ceremony of Guardian, an education-focused organization that provides financial assistance to underprivileged students, Abbasi emphasized the need for collaborative efforts in nation-building.

He highlighted the significant progress made by UAJK in recent years through institutional reforms and improved infrastructure, fostering an environment conducive to learning.

Regrettably, the Vice-Chancellor acknowledged the persistent attempts by vested interests to tarnish the university's reputation and discourage its administration by spreading baseless accusations.

In light of this, he called upon socially conscious citizens to come forward and counteract these negative forces in the greater national interest.

Expressing appreciation for the efforts of Guardian in student welfare, Abbasi urged the organization to continue their current interventions and raise awareness among students about the scholarship opportunities available at UAJK.

The event included the screening of a documentary showcasing the notable progress achieved by UAJK.

Distinguished speakers, including Dean of Social Sciences Prof. Dr Syed Nadeem Haider Bukhari, Secretary of Pakistan Red Crescent Society AJK Branch Gulzar Fatima, Director of SOS Village, a prominent businessman, and Councilor Muzaffarabad City Rashid Awan, and Director of Students Affairs Dr Imtiaz Awan, also addressed the gathering.

