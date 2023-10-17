Open Menu

UAJK's Professor Presents Key Fidings In International Education Conference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2023 | 02:40 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Prof. Dr. Ayesha Sohail, a former Registrar and professor at the Department of English, University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), made a remarkable contribution during the "Empowering Women Leaders' Summit" organized by the Michigan State University College of Education and MSU VIPP. Dr. Sohail presented her Inquiry Project titled "Capacity Building Leadership Program for Principals of Colleges of Azad Jammu and Kashmir," aimed at revolutionizing education leadership in the region.

The summit, a global gathering of educational leaders, scholars, and visionaries, culminated at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad, featuring Program Leads and Mentors from Michigan State University, USA. These international experts traveled to Pakistan to be part of the final program and closure for a total of 26 Senior Leaders and 73 Aspiring Women Leaders from Higher Education of Pakistan.

The week-long summit commenced with critical reflections and a SWOT analysis of Women's Leadership and Leadership Development, offering inspiring stories of program impact and outcomes. These discussions included insights into future pathways for sustainability.

One of the summit's most notable features was the display of Inquiry Projects from the 26 senior university women leaders hailing from diverse backgrounds. These leaders had initiated their Inquiry Projects during their tenure at Michigan State University in the United States. A gallery walk showcasing these projects generated excitement and pride among attendees.

Topics covered included the success stories and impact of their work, strategies for implementing mentoring programs, sustaining the network, and ways to continue empowering women.

Dr. Sohail's Inquiry Project addressed a pressing issue plaguing the education sector in Pakistan: the absence of effective educational leadership. It aimed to identify the capacity-building needs of college Principals in AJK and to foster their leadership skills and competence in a quest to enhance the overall quality of education.

Dr. Sohail underscored the urgency of implementing a capacity-building leadership program for university administrative heads and Principals of Public Sector Colleges. She emphasized the necessity of establishing larger networking platforms for educational leaders in order to meet the contemporary challenges in the field of education.

This two-year program was made possible through generous funding from the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Embassy in Pakistan. The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir expressed their gratitude towards MSU VIPP for providing an invaluable opportunity, inspiration, strategic vision, and mentoring.

The "Empowering Women Leaders' Summit" marked a significant milestone in addressing the urgent need for holistic and unbiased attention toward improving the quality of education through women's leadership development. It reinforced the importance of inclusive women's leadership development and laid the foundation for a more robust and more extensive network.

