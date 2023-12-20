Open Menu

UAP Announces Winter Vacations Till Dec 31

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2023 | 02:50 PM

UAP announces winter vacations till Dec 31

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) University of Agriculture Peshawar has announced winter vacation with immediate effect till December 31 at its main campus, sub-campus, subsequent schools and colleges.

A notification issued here said that Deans, chairperson, TTS faculty, principal and directors of institutes, campus and colleges would remain present at offices during the vacation, adding that the scheduled examinations at undergraduate level for students of 3rd, 5th and 7th semesters and 9th semester in case of DVM would resume from January 03.

APP/adi

