UAP Extends Date For Admissions In Undergraduate Degree Programs Till Oct 18
Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 07:05 PM
The University of Agriculture Peshawar has extended the admission date on limited seats for undergraduate degree programs till October 18
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The University of Agriculture Peshawar has extended the admission date on limited seats for undergraduate degree programs till October 18. A press release issued here said that the admission date has been extended for applications in BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Biotechnology, BSc (Hons) Microbiology, BS (Computer Science), BS (Information Technology), BBA (Hons), B.S.
Economics), BS (Food Science and Technology), BS (Human Nutrition and Dietetics), BS (Sociology), Diploma in Veterinary Sciences (DVS) and Diploma in Agricultural Sciences (DAS).
The admission form and bank receipt can be downloaded from the official website of the university www.aup.edu.pk.
The students have been advised to submit the hard copy of the application form completed in all respects along with the original bank receipt to the Directorate of Teaching, University of Agriculture Peshawar on or before October 18.
Recent Stories
CS chairs meeting, reviews preparation of LG by-elections
Philippine central bank cuts interest rate by 25 basis points to 6 pct
FESCO signs MoU with private university
CHG-SCO adopts decisions for more vibrant role, shared economic prosperity: DPM ..
Women’s PCB HEC Intervarsity tournament commences today
Pakistan’s first 'Sustainability Summit & Awards' will hold on Oct 24
Omar Abdullah sworn in as first CM of IIJ&JK
2 air quality monitoring stations to be installed at IUB
IUB wins opening match of PCB inter-varsity cricket championship
SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to strengthen economic, trade cooperat ..
Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Imran Khan’s well-being in jai ..
Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
OGDCL installs water purification plant in Muradabad Town16 minutes ago
-
AC takes action against illegal soap production at Salhad dumping ground16 minutes ago
-
ET&NC announces advance tax system under CM's Punjab vision16 minutes ago
-
12 passengers injured as bus veers off road near DG Khan16 minutes ago
-
Health Adviser chairs performance review meeting16 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews arrangement for Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji birthday16 minutes ago
-
PIMA calls for countrywide vaccination drive against diphtheria16 minutes ago
-
Three drug dealers apprehended17 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates Jalozai housing scheme, sports complex17 minutes ago
-
Four cattle thieves nabbed26 minutes ago
-
Combing operation conducted in Bhara Kahu, Industrial Area police stations' jurisdiction26 minutes ago
-
Lahore Police take action over air pollution26 minutes ago