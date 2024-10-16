Open Menu

UAP Extends Date For Admissions In Undergraduate Degree Programs Till Oct 18

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 07:05 PM

UAP extends date for admissions in undergraduate degree programs till Oct 18

The University of Agriculture Peshawar has extended the admission date on limited seats for undergraduate degree programs till October 18

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The University of Agriculture Peshawar has extended the admission date on limited seats for undergraduate degree programs till October 18. A press release issued here said that the admission date has been extended for applications in BSc (Hons) Agriculture, BSc (Hons) Biotechnology, BSc (Hons) Microbiology, BS (Computer Science), BS (Information Technology), BBA (Hons), B.S.

Economics), BS (Food Science and Technology), BS (Human Nutrition and Dietetics), BS (Sociology), Diploma in Veterinary Sciences (DVS) and Diploma in Agricultural Sciences (DAS).

The admission form and bank receipt can be downloaded from the official website of the university www.aup.edu.pk.

The students have been advised to submit the hard copy of the application form completed in all respects along with the original bank receipt to the Directorate of Teaching, University of Agriculture Peshawar on or before October 18.

