Open Menu

UAP Holds Training Workshop On Nutrition In Emergencies

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 05:10 PM

UAP holds training workshop on Nutrition in Emergencies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Department of Human Nutrition, University of Agriculture Peshawar (UAP), in collaboration with the Center of Excellence for Nutrition & Child Development, Khyber Medical University Peshawar, conducted a five-day training workshop on “Nutrition in Emergencies (NiE)” for junior faculty and postgraduate students.

This initiative was supported by UNICEF Peshawar and facilitated by the Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC), UAP. The workshop aimed at enhancing the participants' practical skills and capacities in managing nutrition support and interventions during emergency situations, utilizing the globally recognized Harmonized Training Package (HTP) as a standardized framework.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht as the chief guest. In his address, Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht emphasized the critical challenges posed by food insecurity, particularly in the context of Pakistan’s growing population and frequent natural disasters such as floods and droughts.

He highlighted the importance of this training in equipping participants with strategies, tools, and collaborative solutions to address malnutrition, particularly among vulnerable populations such as women, children, and rural communities. He further noted that the training would enhance the participants’ knowledge and skills in tackling nutrition-related issues during crises.

Dr. Zia-ud-din, Chairman of the Department of Human Nutrition, welcomed the Vice Chancellor and participants to the event. The workshop’s objectives were outlined by the lead facilitator, Dr. Muhammad Arif.

Other key contributors included Deputy Director ORIC Dr. Mudassar Iqbal, Assistant Director ORIC Ms. Markh Qasim, and training facilitators Muhammad Samiullah and Dr. Nematullah. Organizers Shujaat Faqir, Muhammad Yasir, and Muhammad Ibrar, along with a large number of faculty members and students, also actively participated in the workshop.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Agriculture Lead Women Khyber Medical University Event

Recent Stories

Excessive taxes hinders business operation but Pak ..

Excessive taxes hinders business operation but Pakistan to fulfill IMF program: ..

6 minutes ago
 Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives ..

Second cohort of Indonesian medical staff arrives at UAE floating hospital withi ..

11 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievem ..

Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi: 18 years of achievements, human empowerment

12 minutes ago
 Gaddafi Stadium, National Bank Stadium near comple ..

Gaddafi Stadium, National Bank Stadium near completion to host ICC Champions Tro ..

16 minutes ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi launches PhD programme in Astrophysi ..

NYU Abu Dhabi launches PhD programme in Astrophysics and Space Systems

42 minutes ago
 World’s Coolest Winter campaign named Strategic ..

World’s Coolest Winter campaign named Strategic Partner of 1 Billion Followers ..

57 minutes ago
Apple Original Films' feature 'F1' wraps productio ..

Apple Original Films' feature 'F1' wraps production at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

57 minutes ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit marks world’s first-e ..

1 Billion Followers Summit marks world’s first-ever convening of all major soc ..

1 hour ago
 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open announces return of reigni ..

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open announces return of reigning champion Elena Rybakina

1 hour ago
 State taking precedence over the politics is the n ..

State taking precedence over the politics is the need of the hour. Leader Q Leag ..

2 hours ago
 Ananya Panday shares wedding plan amid rumours of ..

Ananya Panday shares wedding plan amid rumours of relations with Walker Blanco

2 hours ago
 Supreme Committee organising IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 ..

Supreme Committee organising IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 discusses latest preparations

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan