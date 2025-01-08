UAP holds training workshop on Nutrition in Emergencies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Department of Human Nutrition, University of Agriculture Peshawar (UAP), in collaboration with the Center of Excellence for Nutrition & Child Development, Khyber Medical University Peshawar, conducted a five-day training workshop on “Nutrition in Emergencies (NiE)” for junior faculty and postgraduate students.

This initiative was supported by UNICEF Peshawar and facilitated by the Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC), UAP. The workshop aimed at enhancing the participants' practical skills and capacities in managing nutrition support and interventions during emergency situations, utilizing the globally recognized Harmonized Training Package (HTP) as a standardized framework.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht as the chief guest. In his address, Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht emphasized the critical challenges posed by food insecurity, particularly in the context of Pakistan’s growing population and frequent natural disasters such as floods and droughts.

He highlighted the importance of this training in equipping participants with strategies, tools, and collaborative solutions to address malnutrition, particularly among vulnerable populations such as women, children, and rural communities. He further noted that the training would enhance the participants’ knowledge and skills in tackling nutrition-related issues during crises.

Dr. Zia-ud-din, Chairman of the Department of Human Nutrition, welcomed the Vice Chancellor and participants to the event. The workshop’s objectives were outlined by the lead facilitator, Dr. Muhammad Arif.

Other key contributors included Deputy Director ORIC Dr. Mudassar Iqbal, Assistant Director ORIC Ms. Markh Qasim, and training facilitators Muhammad Samiullah and Dr. Nematullah. Organizers Shujaat Faqir, Muhammad Yasir, and Muhammad Ibrar, along with a large number of faculty members and students, also actively participated in the workshop.

