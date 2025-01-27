UAP Inaugurates Solar System At AMK Campus Mardan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The University of Agriculture Peshawar, under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Professor Jehan Bakht, on Monday inaugurated a 10 KW solar system at the Amir Muhammad Khan (AMK) Campus in Mardan.
The solar system, funded by the Higher education Commission (HEC), marked a significant step towards sustainable energy.
The inauguration ceremony was led by Prof Jehan Bakht, who unveiled the solar system plaque and activated the system.
The event was attended by Director AMK Campus Dr Muhammad Israr, Deputy Director Fazal Munsif, Co-DT Dr Shaista Naz, Dr Shehzad Ahmed, Dr Amjad Ali Shah Bacha, and Dr Hajira Bibi, Assistant Professor at Khyber Medical University Peshawar.
Dr Muhammad Israr welcomed the Vice-Chancellor and other dignitaries and provided a briefing on the project.
He explained that the solar system, costing approximately 1.5 million rupees, was installed under the HEC-funded initiative.
With a power production capacity of 10 KW, the system is expected to significantly reduce the campus’s electricity expenses and bring financial benefits to the university.
Vice-Chancellor Jehan Bakht praised the efforts of the campus administration, the Solarization Committee, and the Director of Works.
He emphasized that the project’s completion would yield long-term benefits, ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply.
He highlighted that the University of Agriculture Peshawar is pioneering the Green Energy Initiative, becoming the first university to take this step towards environmental sustainability.
"The solar system will not only reduce financial burdens on the university and the AMK Campus but also play a role in mitigating environmental pollution," he stated.
He further announced that work was underway on another solar project, which would be completed soon, reinforcing the university's commitment to clean energy and sustainability.
