UAP Observes Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir With Solemnity, Solidarity
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Youth Development Center of the University of Agriculture Peshawar (UAP), on Tuesday, solemnly observed Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir (Kashmir Exploitation Day) to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
On this occasion, speakers strongly condemned the ongoing Indian atrocities, grave human rights violations in the occupied valley, and the unlawful revocation of Articles 370 and 35-A on August 5, 2019.
To pay tribute to the struggle of the Kashmiri people, a solidarity walk was organized under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof Jehan Bakht.
The participants carried banners and placards bearing slogans supporting the Kashmiris’ freedom movement and denouncing Indian oppression.
Addressing the seminar, Vice Chancellor, Ghulam Dawood, Zahid Ashraf and Director of Student Counseling, Placement and Human Resource Development, Dr Anwar Ali Shad, emphasized that the Government and people of Pakistan will continue to raise their voice at every forum in support of their Kashmiri brothers and stand shoulder to shoulder with them in their struggle for freedom.
The speakers asserted that India cannot change the internationally recognized disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir through illegal and unilateral actions.
They highlighted that economic development projects in the region have been halted, employment opportunities for Kashmiri youth have been destroyed, and India cannot suppress the voices of freedom fighters.
India is blatantly violating UN Security Council resolutions and international human rights laws. Women and children remain the Primary victims of Indian aggression in the occupied valley.
The speakers urged the international community to hold India accountable and reiterated that Pakistan’s stance on the issue of occupied Jammu and Kashmir is clear. Pakistan continues to focus on diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.
At the end of the event, Ghulam Dawood presented the book "Qissa Mukhtasir" as a gift to Vice Chancellor Prof Jehan Bakht.
