UAP organizes wheat sowing event to achieve self-sufficiency in wheat, food security

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The New Development Farm (NDF) of the University of Agriculture Peshawar (UAP) in collaboration with University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Friday arranged one-day wheat sowing event to achieve self-sufficiency in wheat and food security in the region.

The title of the event was "Sowing of climate resilient high yielding wheat lines developed by Washington State University (WSU), USA for the sub-continent".

On this occasion, Provincial Minister for Higher education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qasim Jan was the chief guest while US Consul General Peshawar Shante Moore, Senator Nauman Wazir, Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad Prof. Dr. Iqar Ahmad Khan, Air Commodore Amin Khan, Vice Chancellor University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain, Dean and Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Daud Jan, Dean Prof Dr Himayat Ullah Khan, Dean Prof Dr Muhammad Ayub and Director of New Development Farm Prof. Dr. Muhammad Arif along with faculty members and administrative officers participated.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht welcomed the guests and Registrar Dr. Rizwan Ahmed briefed the participants about the university.

Ambassador, Vice President of Washington State University USA Dr. Asif Chaudhry and Climate Resilient Weight Lab Prof. Kulvinder Gill gave online briefing to the participants of the event.

Chief Guest Provincial Minister for Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qasim Jan, US Consul General Peshawar Shante Moore, Sinator Nauman Wazir and Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan paid tribute to the VC Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht and his team, said that rapid increase in global temperature is affecting agriculture badly, the Wheat Sowing Project will benefit the wheat growing regions, which will help to achieve self-sufficiency in wheat and food security.

Increasing temperature is a big issue during certain stages of growth of most wheat plants, so wheat varieties to increase yield per acre of sowing, South Asian countries need to increase wheat productivity through modern agricultural practices.

They said that climate resilient and high yielding wheat cultivation is the best way to increase production to meet the growing demand and climate resilient wheat are more important for the region due to global warming.

Winter here is becoming shorter and warmer, which has already posed threats to sustainable wheat production, so priority areas for research and development to increase wheat productivity are investment in hybrid wheat, water use seed efficiency, high temperature tolerance and diseases resistance are required.

Provincial Minister Dr. Muhammad Qasim Jan further said that in order to increase food production, it is very important to make farmers aware of its importance along with experiments on new seeds and in this regard, promote the method of sowing wheat varieties should be given so that seed will not waste, every seed becomes a plant and the yield per acre is increased.

He said that the success of this seeding will be beneficial not only in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also in the whole country to increase the production of wheat.

Vice-Chancellor, The University of Agriculture, Peshawar Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht, while thanking all the participants, said that Washington State University, USA had given wheat seeds to the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad two years ago which have the ability to withstand high temperature and productivity. After that research, now the productivity and characteristics of these wheat varieties will be observed after sowing in the climate of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He further said that those with high productivity and compatibility with the local climate wheat should be sown on scientific basis so that every grain becomes a plant.

Later, Provincial Minister Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qasim Jan, US General Consul Peshawar Shante Moore, Senator Nauman Wazir, Vice Chancellor of The University of Agriculture Peshawar Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht and Vice Chancellor of The University of Agriculture Faisalabad Prof. Dr. Iqar Ahmed Khan practically sowed the varieties of wheat in the New Development Farm and they collectively prayed to Almighty Allah for blessings.

