UAV, Quadcopter And Airlift Drone Operation Continues In Flooded Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2025 | 04:30 PM

UAV, quadcopter and airlift drone operation continues in flooded areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) In the wake of the devastating floods that have swept across southern Punjab, the Punjab government has launched a historic and technologically advanced rescue and relief operation, deploying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), quadcopters, and airlift drones to reach flood victims stranded in remote and inaccessible areas.

On the special directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, this high-tech initiative—developed in coordination with the Punjab Home Department and Civil Defense Punjab—has not only brought a new wave of hope to affected communities but has also marked the first emergency airlift drone system of its kind in Pakistan.

According to Home Department sources, airlift drones are currently delivering up to 200 kilograms of food, medicine, and essential supplies to flood-hit areas where conventional rescue methods, including boats and vehicles, are not feasible due to severe inundation and damaged infrastructure. The drones are also playing a pivotal role in identifying and locating people trapped in floodwaters, ensuring a swift and targeted rescue response.

Trained personnel from Civil Defense Punjab are operating the drone systems, not only delivering relief goods but also capable of airlifting individuals in emergencies.

These efforts have turned drone technology into a lifeline for hundreds of victims, particularly in hard-to-reach regions.

The rescue mission, described by officials as unprecedented in scale and sophistication, is being closely monitored in the field by Secretary Home Punjab and Director Civil Defense, both of whom are visiting the affected districts to oversee real-time operations.

To further strengthen this initiative, the Punjab government has approved the purchase of 10 additional airlift drones, aiming to expand the operation’s reach and responsiveness.

The rescue and relief efforts are being carried out 24/7 without interruption, with all concerned departments, officers, and field teams working round the clock to provide aid and support to displaced and distressed communities. The government has reaffirmed its commitment to continue relief operations until every flood-affected family is safe and satisfied.

This cutting-edge, drone-assisted mission reflects the Punjab government's focus on innovation-driven disaster response, setting a new standard for emergency management in Pakistan.

