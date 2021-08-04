President Youth Parliament of Pakistan Ubaid Qureshi on Wednesday urged the international community to protect the vulnerable children of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and press upon India to ensure their protection and safeguard their fundamental rights of life, health and education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :President Youth Parliament of Pakistan Ubaid Qureshi on Wednesday urged the international community to protect the vulnerable children of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and press upon India to ensure their protection and safeguard their fundamental rights of life, health and education.

Speaking at International Parliamentary Kashmir Conference organized by Jammu Kashmir Self Determination Movement International (JKSDMI), and Youth Parliament of Pakistan (YPP), he said in the last two years, the Kashmiri nation has faced a number of challenges due to Modi's illegal actions of August 5, tragic health situation in Covid-19 lockdown, new domicile law, temples and wine shops and resettlement of non-state residents in Kashmir.

"Pakistani and Kashmiri both as a nation denied all these illegal measures taken by Modi government and we are grateful to the international Parliamentarians for supporting the Pakistan's stance in this regard", he added.

He said the Kashmiri people demanding international community attention for the implementation of UNSC resolution. International community particularly British and European Parliamentarians, and Kashmiri Diaspora were playing vital role to raise the Kashmiri case globally.

A large number of people attended the conference including Members of Parliament from Pakistan, the United Kingdom and Europe, as well as human rights activists and members of the Youth Parliament.

After August 5, 2019, the Youth Parliament launched a worldwide Parliamentarians engagement campaign with JKSDMI to raise the Kashmir issue at the international level.