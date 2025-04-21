Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women

(@Abdulla99267510)

Let’s Sprouts founder consistently works to create spaces that elevate voices and contributions of women across various sectors in Pakistan

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2025) A powerful initiative promoting women’s empowerment, Her Legacy, was successfully organized at the University of Management and Technology (UMT) under the leadership of Ubaida Faiz, founder of Let’s Sprouts.

The event, hosted in collaboration with The Lawgical, served as a vibrant platform to spotlight female achievement and encourage dialogue around leadership, resilience, and social progress.

Ubaida Faiz, through Let’s Sprouts, has consistently worked to create spaces that elevate the voices and contributions of women across various sectors.

Partnering with Faisal Chaudhry, Managing Partner of The Lawgical, she brought together a diverse group of changemakers to celebrate stories of courage and innovation.

The event featured prominent guests, including Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik, who attended as Guest of Honour. Other distinguished attendees included MPA Hina Parvez Butt, MPA Sarah Ahmad, political analyst Zulfikar Ali Bader, and Dr. Noushaba Hasan Murad, who participated as chief guests.

One of the key highlights was the unveiling of Ilm, Amal, Zindagi (Knowledge, Action, Life), a biography commemorating the life and legacy of UMT’s visionary founder, Dr. Hasan Sohaib Murad (Shaheed), recognizing his remarkable contributions to education and community development.

Addressing the audience, MPA Hina Parvez Butt stressed that no society can progress without the empowerment of women and called for firm action against gender-based crimes. MPA Sarah Ahmad lauded the efforts of women entrepreneurs and spoke about the initiatives of the Child Protection Bureau in enhancing women's skill development.

Zulfikar Ali Bader acknowledged UMT’s ongoing dedication to academic excellence and underscored the importance of building a supportive ecosystem for female leadership. Dr. Noushaba Hasan Murad emphasized the necessity of sustainable development in advancing women's roles in society and reiterated UMT’s commitment to inclusive growth.

The seminar drew active participation from women professionals and entrepreneurs, who shared compelling stories of perseverance and success.

The event concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony, led by Dr. Noushaba Hasan Murad, honoring the contributions of key participants.

What is Let's Sprout?



Let’s Sprout is organizing a transformative event to uplift and empower local businesses, especially those led by women. We believe that every entrepreneur deserves the right support, connections, and visibility to succeed. That’s why we’re bringing together a dynamic community of business leaders, mentors, and aspiring entrepreneurs to break barriers and create new opportunities.

Her Legacy: Empowering Women with Corporate Ties is not just an event—it’s a movement. Set in Lahore on April 19, 2025, this gathering will provide female entrepreneurs, small business owners, and single mothers with the tools they need to thrive. From expert-led sales and marketing training to guidance on business registration and corporate networking, this event is designed to turn ideas into reality.

More than anything, Her Legacy is about creating a space where women feel seen, supported, and celebrated. Join hands to support the struggling entrepreneurs.