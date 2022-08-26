UBG announces package for flood affected trade bodies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The leadership of United Business Group in Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce on Friday announced package of incentives to the flood affected trade bodies and their members

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The leadership of United business Group in Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce on Friday announced package of incentives to the flood affected trade bodies and their members.

UBG leaders included its Patron-in-Chief S.M. Munir, President Zubair Tufail, Chairman Shehzad Ali Malik, General Secretary Zafar Bakhtawari, Chairman Sindh Region S. Khalid Twab, FPCCI former senior vice president Mazhar Ali Nasir, Hanif Gohar and former vice president president Tariq Haleem, said UBG statement.

UBG leadership said that after success in FPCCI elections 2022 the group would extend all possible support and incentives to the trade bodies repressing flood hit areas. They observed that the devastating rains across Pakistan had badly affected the economic activities of Pakistan.

UBG was well aware of the hardships and financial constraints of the trade bodies and their members particularly of Balochistan, Interior Sindh, South Punjab and other rural areas of all provinces.