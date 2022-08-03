UrduPoint.com

UBG Convenes Meeting To Finalize Candidates For FPCCI Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2022 | 03:30 PM

UBG convenes meeting to finalize candidates for FPCCI election

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The United Business Group (UBG) in Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called on a meeting of all office bearers tomorrow ( Thursday) for further deliberations to pick potential candidates for the upcoming election of federation.

The meeting where Shahzad Ali Malik would chair may consider and discuss at length the proposed Names of candidates finalizing candidatures who could swing comfortably in federation election, said a press release.

A high level 20-member reconstituted core committee was tasked on last Saturday to recommend potential candidates absolutely on merit with consensus after taking into confidence national, provincial, regional and local leadership.

The UBG will field candidates contesting elections for the slots of President, Senior Vice President and Vice President including against women seats.

The final names would be announced shortly and the highly educated young industrialists and traders enjoying the integrity coupled with a spirit of serving the business community would be awarded tickets.Under rotation policy, federation president would belong to Federal territory.

The UBG hoped to sweep the elections as majority of corporate sector,industrialists and traders have reposed full confidence in UBG for pursuing business friendly policies and believing in supremacy of democracy,rule of law besides taking all important decisions with consensus in the larger interest of the business community.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Business Democracy Young Chamber May Women Commerce All Industry Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priorit ..

Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priority for OIC

20 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaib ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaibi, WDO Executive Director and ..

21 minutes ago
 OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of F ..

OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of Famine in Somalia

21 minutes ago
 Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in ..

Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in Pakistan and why the HUAWEI n ..

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 ..

Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 Asia Cup

36 minutes ago
 vivo Y55 Wins Youth’s Hearts in Pakistan

Vivo Y55 Wins Youth’s Hearts in Pakistan

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.