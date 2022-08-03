UBG convenes meeting to finalize candidates for FPCCI election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The United Business Group (UBG) in Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called on a meeting of all office bearers tomorrow ( Thursday) for further deliberations to pick potential candidates for the upcoming election of federation.

The meeting where Shahzad Ali Malik would chair may consider and discuss at length the proposed Names of candidates finalizing candidatures who could swing comfortably in federation election, said a press release.

A high level 20-member reconstituted core committee was tasked on last Saturday to recommend potential candidates absolutely on merit with consensus after taking into confidence national, provincial, regional and local leadership.

The UBG will field candidates contesting elections for the slots of President, Senior Vice President and Vice President including against women seats.

The final names would be announced shortly and the highly educated young industrialists and traders enjoying the integrity coupled with a spirit of serving the business community would be awarded tickets.Under rotation policy, federation president would belong to Federal territory.

The UBG hoped to sweep the elections as majority of corporate sector,industrialists and traders have reposed full confidence in UBG for pursuing business friendly policies and believing in supremacy of democracy,rule of law besides taking all important decisions with consensus in the larger interest of the business community.