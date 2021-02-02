UrduPoint.com
UBG Formed To Devise Strategy For Amicable Resolution Of Businessmen Problems

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:50 PM

UBG formed to devise strategy for amicable resolution of businessmen problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :A provincial organization of the United Business Group (UBG) has been constituted under the platform of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), which would devise a strategy for amicable resolution of business community problems and take up the same at the governmental level.

The decision was taken during a joint meeting of All chambers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held here at the chamber house on Tuesday, under chairmanship of the UBG senior leader and former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour.

The UBG provincial organization will be headed by the UBG provincial chairman and former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, while Haji Iftikhar Hussain, Riaz Arshad and Haji Muhammad Afzal have been nominated as vice chairman, general secretary and coordinator of the cabinet respectively.

Vice Chairmen of the UBG provincial organization include the newly-elected FPCCI vice president for 2021 Muhammad Nawaz Mandori, Zahidullah Shinwari, Engr Manzoor Elahi, Attaur Rehman, Ahmad Khan, Haji Lali Shah, Syed Jawad Kazmi, Ihsan Bacha, Jan Alam, Muhammad Riaz, Zar Alam Khan, Muhammad Akbar, Muhammad Asif, women chamber representatives Ms Shahida Parveen and Ambareen.

The meeting was attended by former FPCCI president Ghazanfar Bilour, SCCI president Sherbaz Bilour, senior vice president Engr Manzoor Elahi, vice president Junaid Altaf, former presidents Malik Niaz Ahmad, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, Haji Muhammad Afzal, Riaz Arshad, Zahidullah Shinwari, Adeel Rauf, Zufiqar Ali Khan, former vice president Abidullah Yousafzai, former president Haripur chamber Haji Attaur Rehman, Swat Chamber group leader, member FPCCI Ahmad Khan, SVP Swat chamber Akbar Khan, VP Usman, Adnan Ali, Abbottabad Chamber/member FPCCI Haji Muhammad Iftikhar, Asif Hussain, Bajuar Chamber president Haji Lali Shah, former president Afzal Khan, Khyber chamber president Syed Jawad Kazmi, SVP Shahid Hussain Shinwari, Syed Hassan Ali Shah, Nowshera Chamber president Zar Alam Khan, SVP Kifayatullah, VP Muneeb Ahmad, Women chamber represnative Shahida Parveen and others.

Ilyas Ahmad Bilour while speaking on the occasion said that the UBG believes in indiscriminate and selfless services to the business community.

He congratulated the Small Mardan Chamber for its triumph in recent federation elections 2021 and welcomed the Nowshera Chamber into the UBG.

Ghazanfar Bilour, Haji Muhamamd Afzal, Zahidullah Shinwari, Riaz Arshad, Sherbaz Bilour and others spoke on the occasion. They stressed the need of strengthening contact and collaboration with all chambers in the province.

They vowed that the business community would be taken up with government authorities and resolve them on priority basis under the platform of UBG.

