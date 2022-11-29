UBG grieves over demise of SM Muneer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The United Business Group (UBG) in the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran trade leader and former Chief Executive Officer, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) SM Muneer.

In his condolence message, Chairman UBG Shahzad Ali Malik said that the untimely death of a veteran trade leader was a great national loss as he served the business community in the capacity of president FPCCI, patron-in-chief UBG and a known philanthropist.

He also lauded the services of the late SM Muneer who always safeguarded the interests of industrialists and traders, adding he also advocated their just cause at all levels for the economic development and social prosperity of the country.

"We are proud of him for leading the business community in the best possible way for strengthening the national economy and help in getting prompt redressal of genuine problems faced by the industrialists and traders," he added.