UBG kicks off second round of FPCCI election campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry's the United Business Group (UBG), largest alliance of chambers and trade associations, Friday kicked off second round of election campaign to further support business community.

UBG vowed to continue serve business community with full devotion and help gear up the economic activities in the country on top priority.

Addressing the 30 members core committee here on Friday, President SAARC chamber of commerce and UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik greeted the newly elected UBG candidate Mohsin Maqbool Sheikh who returned unopposed FPCCI VP from interior Sindh seat which spoke of UBG popularity and evolved new election strategy in the wake of the suspension of name of rival presidential candidate Irfan Iqbal Sheik from final voter list.

He said UBG since its inception always attached great importance to business community and advocated their cause at all levels without any fear. He highlighted that UBG leadership took up the burning issues of business community with Prime Minister, Federal ministers and Advisors to PM including Governor Punjab several times for getting them resolved on top priority.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said leading traders associations across the country reposed full confidence on UBG policies which was one of the major breakthrough and success in real term. He hoped "We will sweep election with a wide margin." He said that always only true democracy prevail in trade politics of UBG and people with integrity have been given responsibilities so that that could contribute to image of FPCCI and resolve issues of the business community.

"We firmly believe in rule of law, promotion of democratic system and strengthening of national economy by safeguarding the interests of traders." he added.

UBG patron in chief SM Muneer, UBG president Zubair Tufail, Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari, Presidential candidate Dr Nouman Idris Butt, SVP candidate Hanif Gohar, Secretary Information Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig also expressed their views on the occasion.