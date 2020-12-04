UrduPoint.com
UBG Launches Campaign For FPCCI Election

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 02:00 PM

UBG launches campaign for FPCCI election

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :United business Group (UBG), the largest alliance of chambers and associations in the country, Friday launched 3rd round of campaign to muster support from voters in the forthcoming annual election of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

UBG Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik while addressing the UBG panel contesting the federation election said 90 percent voters from Punjab and KPK had been announced publicly their full fledged support to UBG during two successful rounds of campaigns at Peshawar, Mardan, Islamabad, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan and Lahore regions.

Presidential candidate Khalid Tawab said that UBG would sweep election as major chunk of chambers and associations in Sindh and Balouchistan had also reposed full confidence in prudent policies of UBG under the leadership of SM Muneer and Iftikhar Ali Malik across the country.

He said that he would take all stakeholders into confidence while framing proposals and recommendations for submission to the government.

He said in 3rd round, chambers and associations in Karachi, Sindh and Balouchistan would be focused and during fourth final round all provincial headquarters would be visited.

He said that Sindh and Balouchistan traders, chambers and associations had already expressed solidarity with UBG delegation headed by SM Muneer.

Candidate for Vice President from Punjab seat Almas Hyder who was also former President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) informed the participants that he also personally visited all major cities of the Punjab and met the voters to have first hand information about their genuine problems being confronted by them since long.

