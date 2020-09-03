UBG leaders welcome relief in electricity

The leadership of United Business Group in Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry welcomed the relief in electricity tariff for five zero-rated exporter industries, which included textile, leather, carpet, sports, surgical and other manufacturing industries

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The leadership of United business Group in Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry welcomed the relief in electricity tariff for five zero-rated exporter industries, which included textile, leather, carpet, sports, surgical and other manufacturing industries.

According to the UBG statement issued on Thursday, UBG's Secretary General Zubair F.Tufail, Chief Spokesman Gulzar Feroze and Chairman UBG-Sindh Khalid Tawab said that their group had been demanding of the government to provide relief to the export sectors, especially in the tariff of electricity, gas and other utilities since long.

They said the government's move would reduce production cost and help export industries, struggling to absorb the effects of Corona virus, not only to recover but make them able to compete in the global market.

UBG leaders thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Adviser on Trade, Abdul Razaq Dawood for addressing the plight of the five zero-sector sectors through this relief.

The government's decision was expected to provide relief in power tariff by Rs8.5 per unit in July and August period and the benefit for rest of the period would be up to Rs 6 per unit. Earlier, these five export industries got electricity at Rs21 per unit.