UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UBG Leaders Welcome Relief In Electricity

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 09:31 PM

UBG leaders welcome relief in electricity

The leadership of United Business Group in Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry welcomed the relief in electricity tariff for five zero-rated exporter industries, which included textile, leather, carpet, sports, surgical and other manufacturing industries

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The leadership of United business Group in Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry welcomed the relief in electricity tariff for five zero-rated exporter industries, which included textile, leather, carpet, sports, surgical and other manufacturing industries.

According to the UBG statement issued on Thursday, UBG's Secretary General Zubair F.Tufail, Chief Spokesman Gulzar Feroze and Chairman UBG-Sindh Khalid Tawab said that their group had been demanding of the government to provide relief to the export sectors, especially in the tariff of electricity, gas and other utilities since long.

They said the government's move would reduce production cost and help export industries, struggling to absorb the effects of Corona virus, not only to recover but make them able to compete in the global market.

UBG leaders thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Adviser on Trade, Abdul Razaq Dawood for addressing the plight of the five zero-sector sectors through this relief.

The government's decision was expected to provide relief in power tariff by Rs8.5 per unit in July and August period and the benefit for rest of the period would be up to Rs 6 per unit. Earlier, these five export industries got electricity at Rs21 per unit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Sports Electricity Business Chambers Of Commerce July August Gas Market Textile Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Bowardi attends graduation ceremony of ..

32 minutes ago

Post Master General Northern Sindh to hold "Online ..

44 seconds ago

Governor meets Chief Minister

46 seconds ago

Typhoon Maysak's South Korean Death Toll Rises to ..

49 seconds ago

ICCBS inducts 102 candidates in its MPhil & PhD Pr ..

6 minutes ago

Mohammad Ali Jinnah University finalizes arrangeme ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.