UBG Representative Platform Of Business Community: Mian Adrees

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :The United Business Group (UBG) is a representative platform of the business community of Pakistan and it will make a clean sweep in the upcoming elections of the Federation of the Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI).

Addressing a reception organized in honour of the nominated candidates of the UBG for the FPCCI, Main Muhammad Adrees, former president FPCCI and FCCI, said the UBG had fielded the most competent, capable and honest candidates who had an ability to resolve problems confronted by the businessmen.

He said economy had been put on the right track and the FPCCI and other elected trade bodies would have to play their proactive role in disseminating the economic gains down to the lowest level.

He urged the trade leaders to fully participate and pave the way for the success of the UBG nominated candidate. He said that success of the honest and committed business leaders would not only help to resolve theissues but also facilitate the businessmen to further enhance their productive activities for the betterment for the business community and for the motherland.

