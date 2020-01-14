UrduPoint.com
UBG To Take All Legal Course To Remove BMP From FPCCI, Says Iftikhar Ali Malik

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 02:13 PM

UBG to take all legal course to remove BMP from FPCCI, says Iftikhar Ali Malik

United Business Group (UBG) Central Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik Tuesday terming the victory of the Businessmen Panel (BMP) in the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce andIndustry (FPCCI) annual election totally bogus and illegal decided to take legal course to remove BMP from the chamber in order to restore the genuine leadership of business community for solution of their issues

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th January, 2020) United Business Group (UBG) Central Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik Tuesday terming the victory of the Businessmen Panel (BMP) in the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce andIndustry (FPCCI) annual election totally bogus and illegal decided to take legal course to remove BMP from the chamber in order to restore the genuine leadership of business community for solution of their issues.In a press statement issued here today, Iftikhar Malik said that this is an open secret now that present regime of BMP at Federation has not won the elections as their victory was due to the use of unfair means with illegal mandate.

He said UBG leadership decided unanimously that they would not recognize BMP legal existence as they have all proofs that 26 bogus votes have been cast in favor of BMP candidate and the case of 26 bogus votes is still in court and yet to be decided.

Therefore, UBG asked its members and supporters not to apply for any Standing Committee or even straightforwardly rejected offers if they receive any.

