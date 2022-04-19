UrduPoint.com

UBG Welcomes Formation Of JWG Joint With China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2022 | 10:21 PM

UBG welcomes formation of JWG Joint with China

The leadership of United Business Group in Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has welcomed the formation of a Joint Working Group (JWG) on single window cooperation and integration between Pakistan and China

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :The leadership of United Business Group in Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has welcomed the formation of a Joint Working Group (JWG) on single window cooperation and integration between Pakistan and China.

The decision was jointly taken by Pakistan Single Window and Customs People's Republic Of China, which will devise the coordination mechanism and facilitate technical discussion between the two sides for proposed integration, said UBG statement on Tuesday.

The data exchange mechanism will also help both sides to detect under /over invoicing and counter trade based money laundering in bilateral trade.

It said China was Pakistan's biggest trading partner being the top country of origin for import of industrial and consumer goods and the third biggest export destination after United States and EU hence the integration between the two single windows would expand the scope of economic activities and expeditious clearance of goods.

China was major investor in Pakistan especially in infrastructure and energy sectors and the formation of JWG will augment the confidence of the business community of both the countries which is the need of hour in the back drop of CPEC, UBG statement said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Import Business Chambers Of Commerce China CPEC United States Money Industry Top

Recent Stories

Building Collapse in Indonesia Leaves 3 Dead, 5 Un ..

Building Collapse in Indonesia Leaves 3 Dead, 5 Under Rubble - Reports

10 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry pins hopes ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry pins hopes on new federal cabinet for ec ..

10 minutes ago
 Turkey Cannot Be Forced to Choose Between Russia, ..

Turkey Cannot Be Forced to Choose Between Russia, Ukraine - President's Office

10 minutes ago
 First killing by police in Sri Lanka protests

First killing by police in Sri Lanka protests

12 minutes ago
 Le Pen's Niece Appointed Zemmour's Party Vice Pres ..

Le Pen's Niece Appointed Zemmour's Party Vice President

12 minutes ago
 KATI welcomes constitution of a textile council on ..

KATI welcomes constitution of a textile council on textile sector

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.