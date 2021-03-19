UBL offers scholarships to 153 Bahauddin Zakariya University students

United Bank Limited (UBL) offered stipend of worth Rs 3.84 million to 153 deserving students of Bahauddin Zakariya University

A ceremony was held to disburse cheques among the students who are studying in MA and MSc classes of the varsity.

BZU VC Dr Mansoor Kundi distributed the cheques among the students.

District Manager UBL, Attiq ur Rehman, Dean faculty of Pharmacy, Dr Muhammad Uzair, Acting Director Finance, Safdar Abbas Langha, and others attended the ceremony,said a press release issued here on Friday.