UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UBL Offers Scholarships To 153 Bahauddin Zakariya University Students

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 11:53 PM

UBL offers scholarships to 153 Bahauddin Zakariya University students

United Bank Limited (UBL) offered stipend of worth Rs 3.84 million to 153 deserving students of Bahauddin Zakariya University

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ):United Bank Limited (UBL) offered stipend of worth Rs 3.84 million to 153 deserving students of Bahauddin Zakariya University.

A ceremony was held to disburse cheques among the students who are studying in MA and MSc classes of the varsity.

BZU VC Dr Mansoor Kundi distributed the cheques among the students.

District Manager UBL, Attiq ur Rehman, Dean faculty of Pharmacy, Dr Muhammad Uzair, Acting Director Finance, Safdar Abbas Langha, and others attended the ceremony,said a press release issued here on Friday.

Related Topics

Bahauddin Zakariya University United Bank Limited Million

Recent Stories

Queen Elizabeth II's birthday parade cancelled for ..

1 hour ago

NAB determined to achieve corruption free Pakistan ..

1 hour ago

Sales of video games hit UK record in 2020

1 hour ago

Turkey's Erdogan, EU Leadership Discuss Joint Step ..

1 hour ago

EU Countries Resume Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine Aft ..

1 hour ago

Rising prices can't stop US real estate boom

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.