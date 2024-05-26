UBL organises 11th Literature and Arts awards ceremony

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The 11th UBL Literature and Arts awards ceremony was held here in a local hotel in which best Pakistani writers and artists were honoured with prestigious awards.

According to a statement issued here on Sunday, the various award categories received hundreds of nominations from all over Pakistan. The competition was open to all Pakistani authors who had published their original work in 2021 and 2022. Entries were shortlisted by an esteemed panel of judges. The jury members in the urdu category were Dr. Asghar Nadeem Syed, Dr. Arfa Syeda, Dr. Anwaar Ahmed, Kishwar Naheed and Dr. Nasir Abbas Nayyar, while for the English category included Dr. Naazir Mahmood, Dr. Aroosa Kanwal and Haris Khaleeq.

The Children's Urdu Literature award was given to Ahmed Tariq while Children's English award was received by Marzia Abass. Urdu poetry award was given to Mohsin Shakeel, Pakistani languages award was received by Waqar Ali Shah, statement added.

Song Lyrics award was honoured to Sabir Zafer, Drama Script to Hashim Nadeem, Urdu Debut to Ahmed Jehangir,English Fiction to Haroon Khalid Akhtar, English Non-Fiction to Tariq Rehman, Urdu Fiction to Shaheen Abass and the Urdu Non Fiction award was given to Dr Aurangzeb Khan.

The awards also included a special category to celebrate the wide-reaching impact of a celebrated artist who has produced exemplary work across a long, distinguished career. The prestigious ‘Lifetime Achievement’ award was awarded to the exemplary Zaheda Hina.

The ceremony was hosted by Sajid Hassan and Faiza Gillani. The awards were interspersed by light entertainment provided by violinist Saleem, Dastan Go by Fawad Khan of NAPA, classical dance performance by Sumaira Ali, ghazal and geet by Moazzam Ali Khan and a sitar and tabla performance.

Deputy CEO UBL Zia Ijaz in his message during the awards, said “As a responsible Corporate Citizen UBL has played its part in the betterment of society through many of its own efforts. The UBL Literature and Arts Awards have been a cornerstone of one of our initiatives of giving back to the society through the recognition of indigenous talent across the country.”