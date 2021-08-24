UC-36 Mohanpura to get M&C Healthcare Centre soon: Dr Faiza

District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Faiza Kanwal Tuesday said a Mother and Child (M&C) Healthcare Centre would be set up at a cost of Rs33.253 million in the city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Faiza Kanwal Tuesday said a Mother and Child (M&C) Healthcare Centre would be set up at a cost of Rs33.253 million in the city.

Giving details of the project, she said, "A sum of Rs30.99 million will be spent on the construction whereas the rest of Rs2.256 million will be utilised for the procurement of medical equipment and machinery.

" She said the district development committee had given approval of the centre which would be established in union council (UC)-36 Mohanpura.

Dr Faiza said more lady health workers and other supporting staff would also be recruited.

She said the provision of adequate health services especially for M&C healthcare was the top priority of the Punjab government and the health authority would use all available resources to bring a visible change in the delivery of health services.