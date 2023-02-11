ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Citizens of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to get birth and death certificates from any Union Council (UC) centre or Capital Development Authority (CDA) office only after confirming the residential address of Islamabad.

Earlier, CDA only issued certificates for urban area, even as union council for their areas.

Deputy Commissioner ICT Irfan Nawaz Memon while chairing the review meeting on issuance of birth and death certificates, directed the CDA officials and UCs to make sure the hassle free certificate issuance from all centers and take possible measures to easy the citizen, said press release issued.

The Municipal Administration Directorate (DMA) officials briefed the meeting regarding issuance of birth and death certificates.

Charging rates for each UC and CDA center are different, for the time being charges are stick to the old rates, later it would be revised through a notified rate.