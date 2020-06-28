UrduPoint.com
UC Chairman Among 150 People, Booked For Allegedly Attacking HESCO Office

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 08:50 PM

UC Chairman among 150 people, booked for allegedly attacking HESCO office

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has booked 150 persons including a chairman of Union Committee of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) for allegedly attacking the company's office.

The FIR was lodged on Saturday night at Pinyari police station nominating the UC Chairman Zubair Siddiqui and 150 unknown persons.

The complainant claimed that the accused attacked Liaquat Colony based office of the company.

An audio recording of mobile phone conversation of Siddiqui with an official of HESCO have also surfaced in which the former could be heard complaining about the unaddressed power outage issue.

Siddiqui claimed in a video message that he was being falsely framed in a police case.

