UC Chairman distributes solar panels among deserving people

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Chairman Dari Town Shah Rukh Anwar Siyal distributed solar panels, fans, and batteries among the poor, deserving, and underprivileged residents of various areas of Union Committee 2 (UC-2)on Sunday.

On this occasion, Chairman Dera Town Shah Rukh Anwar Siyal stated that, in line with the manifesto of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), efforts to assist and serve the poor continue. Today, solar panels, fans, and batteries have been provided to the impoverished and underserved residents of UC-2 so they can protect themselves from the intense heat during the summer season, especially in the absence of electricity.

Present at the event were PPP leader Ghulam Rasool Laghari, UC-2 Chairman Naeem Ahmed Tunio, Vice Chairman Asad Kharl, Mehran Ansari, Muhammad Ibrahim Brohi, and others.