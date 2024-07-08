UC Inspected
Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 04:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) Manager HR Sharjeel Bashir visited Union Council Harrar under Suthra Punjab campaign and reviewed the cleanliness situation.
He issued instructions to the supervisor and zonal in-charge to ensure cleanliness and also checked the attendance of the workers. After ensuring the cleanliness of all garbage points of the union council, lime stoning was also done by the SWMC operation team.
