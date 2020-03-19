UrduPoint.com
UC Manga Locked Down After Inhabitant Dies Of Coronavirus: DC

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:43 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Mardan has ordered locked down of the union council Manga after its inhabitant died of coronavirus at Mardan Medical Complex on Wednesday evening.

"Due to the death of coronavirus patient in union council Manga, whole of the union council is declared critical, hence complete lock down of the union council Manga, is ordered with immediate effect and there shall be no entry and no exit from the said union council," the DC said in his order.

A 50-year-old patient, Sadat Khan belonged to Manga village Charsadda district was brought to Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) in critical condition where he passed away on Wednesday evening. MMC officials said the deceased had recently arrived from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah.

