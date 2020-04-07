UrduPoint.com
'UC Munda Adopts Best Measures Against Coronavirus'

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 04:19 PM

'UC Munda adopts best measures against coronavirus'

Finance Officer District Administration, Dir Lower, Hafiz Hafeez Ullah inaugurated awareness campaign regarding preventive measures against coronavirus at Union Council Munda here on Tuesday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Finance Officer District Administration, Dir Lower, Hafiz Hafeez Ullah inaugurated awareness campaign regarding preventive measures against coronavirus at Union Council Munda here on Tuesday.

Local administration said face masks and glows were distributed among hospitals staff, police and general public.

During the function all mosques of the area were washed and cleaned with assistance of local administration.

The finance officer stressed upon people to strictly follow the principles of social distancing as it was need of the hour. He termed UC Munda as one of the best places with regard to precautions against coronavirus.

He said UC Munda has set an example for other UCs to follow during the current situation.

More Stories From Pakistan

