UC Secretary Arrested For Bribe In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 02:28 PM

UC secretary arrested for bribe in Faisalabad

Anti-corruption team arrested Union Council (UC-39) secretary red handed while taking bribe from a citizen

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) -:Anti-corruption team arrested Union Council (UC-39) secretary red handed while taking bribe from a citizen.

According to official source here on Thursday, complainant Faisal Rafique of district Chiniot filed an application in the office of Director Anti-corruption submitted that Secretary Union Council-39, Chiniot Muhammad Rafique was demanding Rs 5000 bribe against issuance of death certificate of his grandfather.

The circle officer Chiniot Zaigham Khalil raided and arrested secretary red handed.

Case was registered against the accused.

