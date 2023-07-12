UC Secretary arrested for taking bribe

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Wednesday arrested the secretary of a union council (UC) in Sargodha for taking a bribe

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Wednesday arrested the secretary of a union council (UC) in Sargodha for taking a bribe.

According to the press release, the regional director ACE Sargodha director Abdul Razzaq Dogar received an application from a citizen, Javed Iqbal of Aheer colony, in which he stated that secretary Union Council no 13 was demanding bribe for issuance of his mother's death certificate.

The ACE team, led by circle officer Khateeb-ul-Rehman, under the supervision of Magistrate Hafiz Muhammad Tufail, raided the office of the union council and arrested the secretary Muhammad Akbar Khan while taking Rs5,000 as a bribe from a citizen.

A case has been registered against the suspect at the ACE police station.