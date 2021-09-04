UC Secretary Arrested Over Corruption
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested secretary of Union Council (UC) over corruption here on Saturday.
According to spokesperson, a citizen Muhammad Junaid Younus r/o Nishatabad Sector-7 Railway Housing Colony had filed a complaint stating that secretary union council Zaheer Babar and computer operator Muqaddas Gujjar were demanding Rs.
10,000/- as bribe for a legal work.
The ACE team led by Assistant Director Complaints Chaudhary Younus conducted raid and nabbed the secretary red handed while taking bribe from a citizen.
The team also recovered marked Currency notes from his possession.
A case was registered at ACE police station.