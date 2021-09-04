UC secretary arrested over corruption

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested secretary of Union Council (UC) over corruption here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested secretary of Union Council (UC) over corruption here on Saturday.

According to spokesperson, a citizen Muhammad Junaid Younus r/o Nishatabad Sector-7 Railway Housing Colony had filed a complaint stating that secretary union council Zaheer Babar and computer operator Muqaddas Gujjar were demanding Rs.

10,000/- as bribe for a legal work.

The ACE team led by Assistant Director Complaints Chaudhary Younus conducted raid and nabbed the secretary red handed while taking bribe from a citizen.

The team also recovered marked Currency notes from his possession.

A case was registered at ACE police station.