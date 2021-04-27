UC secretary held for taking bribe

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha Tuesday arrested a union council secretary on the charge of taking bribe from a citizen.

The ACE authorities said that one Zeenat Bibi, a resident of Deval village of district Khushab, had submitted an application to Regional Director ACE Khalid Masood Farooka, alleging that secretary union council Muhammad Shehnaz was demanding bribe from her for issuance of computerised marriage certificate, and he had already received Rs 5,000 from her.

ACE Assistant Director Investigation Khushab Atif Shaukat, under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate Saleem Iqbal, conducted a raid at lorry adda Khushab, arrested the accused and recovered Rs 5,000 marked Currency notes from him.

Further investigation was underway.